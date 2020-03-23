Services
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Douglas Brian Lefebvre

Douglas Brian Lefebvre Obituary
Douglas Brian Lefebvre

Williston - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved son, Douglas Brian Lefebvre. Doug passed away unexpectedly on March 13, 2020 of natural causes.

Doug was born on October 30, 1984 in Burlington, Vermont. He spent his life in Williston and Hinesburg.

He served as a proud member of the Hinesburg Volunteer Fire Department for several years. He felt honored to be a firefighter and an EMT and rose to the rank of Lieutenant. He had a great passion for helping others.

Doug's greatest joy was when his son Jackson was born. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his "little buddy".

Douglas is survived by his son Jackson (6), his parents Brian and Donna Lefebvre and his brother David and his wife Erin and his nephew and niece, his grandfather Nelson Lefebvre and his uncle Mark McKenna. His family recognizes the supportive relationship he had with Sara Clements for many years. He was part of a large Lefebvre family that includes many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Due to the current circumstances a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to benefit Douglas's son Jackson by

https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-jackson-in-memory-of-your-daddy-douglas

Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be shared at www.lavignefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
