Douglas "Pat" LaForce



Burlington - Douglas "Pat" LaForce of Burlington passed away Sunday Sept. 13, 2020 at Birchwood Terrace Healthcare. He was born Jan. 31, 1936 to Mary (Whaley) and Frank LaForce. He had 6 brothers, Bob, Ray, Albert, Tommy, Sonny and Ronnie; and 4 sisters, Edna, Alberta, Iona and Lorraine who predeceased him. He is survived by his sister, Colleen Myers and her husband Leo; a sister-in-law, Blanche LaForce; many nieces and nephews.



A special thanks goes to all at Birchwood who took such nice care of him and made him feel like one of their big family. We know that he is at peace now. He is with Ma and all of the family up there waiting for him. "Take all of our love with you!"



A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 in Lakeview Cemetery on North Ave. in Burlington. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.









