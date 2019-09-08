|
Douglas R. Guild
South Burlington - Douglas R. Guild died unexpectedly at his home in South Burlington, Vermont on September 3rd. He was 82 years old.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on February 23, 1937 to Charles and Minnie Ritchie Guild. After high school he attended Case Institute of Technology graduating in 1959 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He married Emily Dianne Fellows in East Cleveland, Ohio on December 26th, 1959. He received a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Washington and a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Vermont. He worked for IBM for 38 years. While at IBM he worked on the Instrument Unit that controlled staging on the Saturn V and was awarded a patent for a heat exchanger on Dynamic Access Random Memory chips.
He was an avid golfer and a 50 year member of the Burlington Country Club. After he retired he delighted in making detailed and intricate ship models, frequently while listening to his beloved Red Sox and Patriots on the radio. Throughout his life he loved to tell and hear jokes.
He was a longtime volunteer for the AARP where he assisted hundreds of seniors with their tax returns. He was also an active member in the Shelburne United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dianne Guild, and his son, Daniel Guild, a grandson, Kyle Guild, and his brother, Ed Guild, and his sister, Charlene Peters, his sister-in-law Karen Soyk.
There will be no calling hours. A Funeral Service will take place on Thursday September 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Shelburne United Methodist Church on Church St. in Shelburne. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the University of Washington Engineering Department, Paul Allen Center Box 352350 185 E. Stevens Way NE, Seattle, WA 98195
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Road in Burlington VT. Please place on-line condolences at www.readyfuneral.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019