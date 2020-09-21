Douglas R. Lothrop



Fairfax - Douglas R. Lothrop of Fairfax, VT was called home by the Lord on September 14, 2020 to be with God and his beloved wife, Nancy to whom he was married for 47 years.



Doug is the son of Col. Guy C. and Virginia R. Lothrop. He graduated from Norwich University in Northfield, VT in 1961 and served in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1962-1964.



He is survived by two sons Andrew Lothrop of Milton, VT, and Richard Lothrop of Fairfax, VT, a daughter-in-law, Becky Lothrop of Milton, VT, three grandchildren, Brooke Lothrop of Fairfax, VT, Eric & Dawn Lothrop, of Milton, VT, a great-granddaughter Haley Lothrop of Milton, VT, and Doug's favorite and only sister-in-law Virginia R. Lothrop of Loveland, OH, his dear friend Lois Strong and numerous loving nieces, nephews, and friends.



Doug will be buried at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Northfield, VT next to his wife Nancy, where they will be together for eternity.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Essex Alliance Church at a later date due to Covid Restrictions.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763 in memory of Douglas & Nancy Lothrop and Daisy.









