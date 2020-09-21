1/1
Douglas R. Lothrop
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas R. Lothrop

Fairfax - Douglas R. Lothrop of Fairfax, VT was called home by the Lord on September 14, 2020 to be with God and his beloved wife, Nancy to whom he was married for 47 years.

Doug is the son of Col. Guy C. and Virginia R. Lothrop. He graduated from Norwich University in Northfield, VT in 1961 and served in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1962-1964.

He is survived by two sons Andrew Lothrop of Milton, VT, and Richard Lothrop of Fairfax, VT, a daughter-in-law, Becky Lothrop of Milton, VT, three grandchildren, Brooke Lothrop of Fairfax, VT, Eric & Dawn Lothrop, of Milton, VT, a great-granddaughter Haley Lothrop of Milton, VT, and Doug's favorite and only sister-in-law Virginia R. Lothrop of Loveland, OH, his dear friend Lois Strong and numerous loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

Doug will be buried at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Northfield, VT next to his wife Nancy, where they will be together for eternity.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Essex Alliance Church at a later date due to Covid Restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763 in memory of Douglas & Nancy Lothrop and Daisy.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved