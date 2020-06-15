Douglas S. Parker
Georgia - Douglas S. Parker, 74, passed into the presence of Jesus Christ, June 11, 2020, with his family at his side. He served his Savior faithfully, and now rests from his labors until the resurrection. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 3pm at Redeeming Grace Church, in Georgia, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.