Douglas Walter Yantz, Sr.
Vergennes - Douglas Walter Yantz, Sr, 97, passed away peacefully Wednesday September 4, 2019 in his hometown of Vergennes VT. He was born on December 12, 1921 in South Burlington, VT. He was the son of Walter and Sarah Yantz. He enlisted in the Army April 7, 1944 in Fort Devons Massachusetts. During WWWII he was a paratrooper with the 11th Airborne in the Pacific Campaign.
After returning from the War, he bought a farm in Addison, Vermont with his Wife Pearl and Children. Eventually they moved to Vergennes, VT to their forever home. He was a member of the Assembly of God Christian Center, which he also helped build.
He made beautiful pieces of furniture for his children and grandchildren so that part of him could live on in their homes and hearts. His true passion was the game of golf. He practiced non stop and he played every chance he could. At the age of 89, he got his first hole in one. He loved all sports including football and baseball.
He is survived by his four children. Jacquelyn and Husband Allen Steadman, Laura and Husband Patrick Burke, Bill and Wife Debbie Yantz, Sally and Husband Jim Freidhof, 14 Grandchildren, 27 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren. He was predeceased by his Wife Pearl Elaine Yantz and Son Douglas Yantz, Jr.
Doug was a true Patriot. Along with the fact that he was a WWII vet, he honored our country, it's founders, our Flag and other Veterans. Doug always flew our Flag with dignity and he was blessed to travel to Washington, DC with the WWII Honor Flight in 2016. He loved God and this great country and was proud of fellow Americans who served.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday September 8th at Assembly of God Christian Center in Vergennes. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the , 4899 Belfort Road Ste. 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Arrangements are in care of Brown-McClay Funeral Home 48 S. Maple St. Vergennes, VT 05491.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 6, 2019