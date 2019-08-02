|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Drew Pierson
8/2/1997 - 11/2/2016
No man is an island, entire of itself. Each is a piece of the main. If a clod be washed away by the sea, we are less. As well as if a promontory were, as well as if a manor of thine own or thine friends were; each man's death diminishes me, for I am involved in mankind. Therefore send not to know for whom the bell tolls, it tolls for thee.
(Adapted from John Donne, 1624)
We Miss You.
Love Mom, Dad, Shane, Josh, Katie & All Who Held You Close
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 2, 2019