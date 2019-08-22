Services
Sayles Funeral Home
525 Summer St
Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802) 748-3955
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sayles Funeral Home
525 Summer St
Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
49 Winter St.
St. Johnsbury, VT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for E. Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. Alfred Thomas


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
E. Alfred Thomas Obituary
E. Alfred Thomas

Shelburne - E. Alfred Thomas of Shelburne died peacefully while surrounded by his family on Monday, August 19, 2019. Born in 1939, the son of Evangeline and Eustace Thomas, he grew up in Barbados of the former British West Indies. He came to the United States to go to college then to study medicine. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Florida in 1966 and then completed his Ophthalmology residency at Westchester County Hospital in Valhalla, New York.

In 1970, Dr. Thomas began his 32-year career as an ophthalmologist in St. Johnsbury and Littleton where he established a comprehensive medical and surgical practice. He was later joined by Dr. Ted Houle. In 1974, the foundation was laid for the new building and home of Ophthalmology Associates Inc. where leading-edge technical abilities to the region including laser, lens implants, fluorescein angiography, and microsurgery were introduced. Dr. Thomas and his associates and staff of 25 employees served thousands of patients in the region.

In addition to serving his patients, Dr. Thomas maintained a deep commitment to his community and country. He joined the Vermont National Guard in 1979 and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Dr. Thomas became a United States Citizen which he regarded as one of the most important honors he had ever received. Upon retirement from ophthalmology, his contributions to the well-being of patients continued at the University of Vermont Medical Center's Spiritual Care Department where he provided spiritual support for patients of all faiths. While there, he co-chaired the Professional Advisory Committee for many years and continued to serve as an emeritus member of the Committee until his last days.

He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Amalia; daughter, Amalia Davis, of Westport, MA; sons Stephen, of Waterford, VT, and Karl, of Lewisville, NC; daughter, Alison Rogers, of North Hero, VT; and nine grandchildren. Brother, W. Michael, of The Villages, FL; and sister, Frances Staffner, of Barbados, W.I.

Friends may call on the family from 5-7PM Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St., St. Johnsbury. A mass to honor and celebrate his life will be held at1PM Friday, August 23rd at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 49 Winter St., St. Johnsbury. Following the service, a private interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Donations in Dr. Thomas' memory can be made to Champlain Islanders Developing Essential Resources (C.I.D.E.R.), PO Box 13, South Hero, VT 05486 or Catholic Medical Mission Board, 100 Wall St., 9th Flr., New York, NY 10005.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of E.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now