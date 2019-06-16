Services
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
(802) 893-6323
Resources
More Obituaries for E. Lepage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. Raymond Lepage


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
E. Raymond Lepage, 86, of Milton, VT passed away peacefully after a long illness at his son Bob's home in Cambridge, VT on June 13, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He was born May 9, 1933 in St. Chrystome, Quebec, Canada.

Ray was a skilled mechanic and owner of Ray's Citgo in Shelburne, VT for many years. He loved boating on Lake Champlain, traveling, and going for rides. He was also very passionate about auto racing.

Ray is survived by his brothers and sister; Jerry (Priscilla) Lepage, Raymond Lepage, and Yvette Lepage. His 5 children and their spouses; Irene (Jeff) Gates, Robert (Lynne) Lepage, Rick (Kim) Lepage, Kevin (Donna) Lepage, Joanne (Bob) Tetreault, and their mother, Claire Bushway. He was also a grandfather to 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

He also leaves his partner of 34 years Elizabeth Lavalette and her children and their spouses; Chris (Jess) Lavalette, Jennifer (Dan) Boudreau & their two sons.

Ray was predeceased by his parents Albert and Rose Lepage, his son Ronnie, his sisters Doris and Gaetan, and brothers Florand and Roland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ray's memory may be made to Lamoille Valley Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Ave, Morrisville, VT 05661 or the Dementia Respite, 76 Pearl Street, Suite 201 Essex Junction, VT 05452.

Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now