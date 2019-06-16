|
|
E. Raymond Lepage, 86, of Milton, VT passed away peacefully after a long illness at his son Bob's home in Cambridge, VT on June 13, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He was born May 9, 1933 in St. Chrystome, Quebec, Canada.
Ray was a skilled mechanic and owner of Ray's Citgo in Shelburne, VT for many years. He loved boating on Lake Champlain, traveling, and going for rides. He was also very passionate about auto racing.
Ray is survived by his brothers and sister; Jerry (Priscilla) Lepage, Raymond Lepage, and Yvette Lepage. His 5 children and their spouses; Irene (Jeff) Gates, Robert (Lynne) Lepage, Rick (Kim) Lepage, Kevin (Donna) Lepage, Joanne (Bob) Tetreault, and their mother, Claire Bushway. He was also a grandfather to 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
He also leaves his partner of 34 years Elizabeth Lavalette and her children and their spouses; Chris (Jess) Lavalette, Jennifer (Dan) Boudreau & their two sons.
Ray was predeceased by his parents Albert and Rose Lepage, his son Ronnie, his sisters Doris and Gaetan, and brothers Florand and Roland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ray's memory may be made to Lamoille Valley Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Ave, Morrisville, VT 05661 or the Dementia Respite, 76 Pearl Street, Suite 201 Essex Junction, VT 05452.
Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 16, 2019