LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Earl R. Gadbois Obituary
Earl R. Gadbois

Burlington - Earl R. Gadbois, 87, passed away peacefully on March 21 at the Burlington Health and Rehab. He was born January 3, 1932 in Uxbridge, MA. to the late Homer and Ida (Gosselin) Gadbois.

He joined the Air Force and served our great country in the Korean War. After leaving the military he worked in the accounting field.

He leaves his daughter Erica Palumbo and her husband Randall of Fairfax. Granddaughter Kayla Hutchins and her fiance Jason Bushey of Colchester. Two great-grandchildren Hunter and Autumn. He also leaves his brother Vinnie Gadbois of Uxbridge, MA, sister and brother-in-law Vincenzo and Claire Mastrianni of Punta Gorda FL, his best friend of over 80 years Eddie Tancrell of Worcester, MA, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Burlington Health and Rehad for their great care over the last three years.

Visiting hour will be from 3:00 to 4:00 PM on Thursday March 28, 2019 followed by a service at 4:00 PM at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main St, Winooski, VT 05404. Donations may be given in his memory to a .
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 22, 2019
