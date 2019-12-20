Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St Peter's Catholic Church
Vergennes, VT
Earl W. Bessette

Earl W. Bessette Obituary
Earl W. Bessette

New Haven - A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Monday, December 23rd at St Peter's Catholic Church in Vergennes with a burial following at Evergreen Cemetery in New Haven. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Addison County Field Days, Attn. Earlene Smith, 400 East Main Street, Middlebury, VT 05753. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
