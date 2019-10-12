|
Edgar George Sabourin
Winooski - Edgar George Sabourin, 81, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years, Carole (Cauchon) Sabourin; his daughters Lisa Reuschel and husband David, Bonnie Cruz, Kellie Tremblay and husband Tim, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his son Craig, his grandson Matthew Cruz, and his nine brother and four sisters, of which Ed was the youngest.
Born in Salisbury Vermont, the son of Alfred and Olivine Sabourin, he was a lifelong resident of Winooski. Ed graduated from St. Michaels College and served as a member of the Vermont Army National Guard. He went on to teach for 35 years at Burlington High School. In the summers, Ed was the proprietor of Teachers Construction and Realty building many homes throughout Vermont.
His family and his faith were his top priorities throughout his life. Ed was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a long-time member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Winooski.
Ed was also an outdoor enthusiast who liked to fish, taking multiple trout fishing trips to Lake LaTuque in Canada with his brothers, his son and his son in laws.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the UVM Home Health and Hospice organization.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday October 17 at 11AM at St. Francis Xavier Church in Winooski, with graveside burial following.
In lieu of flowers Ed's family has requested donations be made to St. Francis Xavier school.
Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019