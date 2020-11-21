Edith Ferguson House



Edith Ferguson House, age 97, a long time resident of Williston, Vermont, died November 18, 2020 at the Haven Care Center in Gainesville, Florida after a short illness. Edith was born July 30, 1923 in Medford, New York, the daughter of Donald Van Dyck Ferguson, and Eleanor Fullerton Ferguson, the eldest of three children. Both of her parents predeceased Edith, as did her brother William Cashman Ferguson.



She grew up in rural Middle Island, Long Island, where her family had a fruit orchard of some three thousand trees called Rainbow Ranch. Edith was one of two in her eighth grade graduating class from the two-room Middle Island School. She graduated from Port Jefferson High School in 1940 and from the New York Institute of Dietetics in 1941.



Edith and Henry (Hank) House were high school sweethearts. Hank joined the Marine Corps after Pearl Harbor, and they were married in August of 1942. She lived with her parents on Long Island while he was stationed at Quantico, Virginia. Half of his thirty-six hour pass was taken up with travel time, which left eighteen hours for the wedding and honeymoon. While he was in training, they saw each other only three times the whole first year of their marriage. When Henry was sent to Oceanside, California, Edith impulsively hopped a train to California, where they were able to be together often, until Hank was shipped overseas to Hawaii. Edith returned east, expecting her first child, to be with her family for the duration. In January 1945 Hank received a telegram with the news of the birth of his son Don while on a troop ship bound for the battle of Iwo Jima.



After the war, Hank took advantage of the GI bill and attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY. Daughter Judith was born there in 1947. After graduation, Hank worked for DuPont in Fairfield, Connecticut and in Newburgh, New York. Twin sons, Eric and Douglas, were born in Connecticut in 1953. In 1967, Hank accepted a job with IBM in Essex Junction, Vermont and they bought ten acres and built a house in Williston on Old Stage Road. In 2013, after 45 years in Williston, Edith and Hank moved to Harborview, in South Burlington. Hank passed away in 2015, and Edith moved to The Atrium independent living facility in Gainesville, Florida in 2018.



When her younger children were in junior high she started college, and graduated from the University of Vermont in 1972, with a degree in Medical Technology. She took an eclectic collection of electives along the way, including Basic Design and Weaving. She spent five years working in medical research, then decided to try weaving for a year and never looked back. After ten years of successfully marketing wool rag rugs, Edith needed more of a challenge. She spent the next four years working to earn a Master Weaver certificate. She specialized in color blending using a spinning wheel, and working with complex weave structures designed using the computer. Of her many awards, the ones she treasured most were Popular Choice, Judges' Choice, and Best in Show at the New England Weaver's Seminar.



She and Hank both enjoyed long distance running, but after a stress fracture in her foot, Edith switched to triathlons and successfully competed four times in the Burlington Triathlon.



Edith is survived by her children Donald House and wife Lynette House of Seneca, South Carolina, Judith Garis of Gainesville, Florida, Douglas House and partner Leslie Stuart of Santa Barbara, California, and Eric House of Maui, Hawaii; her grandchildren Ian House and wife Gina House of Londonderry, New Hampshire, Felice House and husband Dana Younger of Austin, Texas, Keegan House of Maui, Hawaii, and Ariel Garis of Gainesville, Florida; her great-grandchildren Rosalyn House of Nashua, New Hampshire, Benjamin House of Londonderry, New Hampshire, Sierra House of Santa Barbara, California, Tyler House of Maui, Hawaii, Khaliq Cooper and Mekhai Garis of Gainesville, Florida; her sister Anne Nauman and husband Charles Nauman of Las Vegas, Nevada; and several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service is planned for a future date in the Williston area, after restrictions are lifted. At that time, her cremated remains will be laid to rest next to Hank in the Williston Memorial Garden. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store