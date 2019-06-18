|
Edmond Everett "Sonny" Guilmette
Winooski - Edmond Everett "Sonny" Guilmette, 88, a native and lifelong resident of Winooski, Vermont left his adoring family on June 15, 2019. He was born on March 30, 1931 to the late Margaret Mongeon, one of seven children. He was predeceased by his brothers, Paul and Donald, and his sisters, Lorraine, Pauline and Joyce. He will be dearly missed by his brother, Richard Guilmette, and all of his brothers' and sisters' respective children and families.
Ed served in the National Guard from March 2, 1950 to September 4, 1950. He subsequently entered the U.S. Army during the Korean War conflict where he served as Army cook in the 206th Field Artillery Regiment. He received the Army of Occupation Medal Germany. During his time of service, Ed married the love of his life, Annette Soutiere Guilmette, on September 25, 1951. He was predeceased by his loving bride on November 9, 2010. Together they shared a lifelong marriage of 58 years. Ed and Annette bought their family home on River Street in Winooski and raised six children.
Ed worked as an autobody repairman before he transitioned to General Electric Armament and Electrical Systems in Burlington where he worked for nearly forty years. Ed was a fun-loving prankster and the king of dad practical jokes, known to go out of his way to crack a smile and so much fun to be around. He had an infectious personality that was larger than life. He lit up a room with his quick wit and humor. He was the unofficial engineer, auto mechanic, carpenter, and handyman of his family, friends, and neighbors. He specialized in all the cool dad stuff, like whistling through a blade of grass, skipping stones on the lake, lighting firecrackers from a cigar, building ice rinks in the yard and his kids' bikes from scratch. His trademark stubbornness will not be forgotten and serves to remind us how deeply he knew what he wanted.
Ed loved his children with all of his heart. He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Margret Stackman, and her husband, David; son, Ed Guilmette, Jr., and his wife, Amy; daughter, Julie Chappell, and her husband, Rick; son, Neil Guilmette, and his wife, Michelle; son, John Guilmette; daughter, Christine Guilmette and her longtime partner, Scott Hall. We may not have entered the world through his body, but we surely entered the world through his heart.
He will fondly look over his dearly beloved grandchildren, all of whom called him Pépé, and all of whom he adored with the heart of a lion: Jillian Stackman, Valerie Guilmette, Zachary Guilmette, Lincoln Guilmette, Finnegan Guilmette, Sydney Chappell, Haley Chappell, Alex Chappell, Addyson Chappell, Amanda Guilmette, Kurtis Guilmette, Lauren Guilmette-Wolfe, Erik Guilmette, Dylan Guilmette, Trevor Guilmette, Matthew Guilmette, Derrick Guilmette and Steven Shover; and his great grandchildren: Mason Guilmette, Silas Guilmette, Savanah Guilmette , Roux Chappell, Addie Blaise, Ava Wolfe, Cameron Guilmette, and Wyatt Guilmette.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the LaVigne Funeral Home, 132 Main Street, Winooski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Winooski.
The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Hannah Rabin of Richmond Family Practice, and the amazing team at UVM Home Health and Hospice for their kindness, empathy, education, compassion, and support.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 18, 2019