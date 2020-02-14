|
Edmond M. Little
Jericho - Surrounded by his family, Edmond M. Little, 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his home in Jericho, Vermont after a long and courageous battle with ALS. Edmond is survived by his wife of 44 years, Anna; his daughter, Stacey Mailloux, her husband, Mark, and his beloved grandchildren Emily, Nathaniel, and Noah of Kingston, NH; and his daughter, Krista Hamel of Essex Junction, Vermont. He is also survived by his brother Anthony; his brother Joseph and his wife Charlotte; his brother Phillip and his wife Janine; and several nieces and nephews. He is profoundly missed by all and will be held forever in our hearts.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, Vermont.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020