Edmund (Ed) Joseph Jette
Jacksonville - Edmund (Ed) Joseph Jette, 83, of Jacksonville passed away on September 18, 2020. He was born on October 3, 1936 to the late Henry and Mabel (Columb) Jette in St. Albans, Vermont. Ed proudly served his country for 22 years in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Master Sergeant Flight Engineer in 1976. He later worked for Falcon Jet as a Mechanic & Quality Inspector. In his prime, Ed enjoyed fishing, hunting, and especially RVing. He was a member of the Whispering Pines Good Sam RV club and the Knights of Columbus for many years. In addition to his parents, Ed will be welcomed into Heaven by his beloved wife, Beverly Jette; and three sisters, Madelynn McDermott, Pauline Boudreau and Rosemary Stanley.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Rebecca Taylor and spouse Tim; sons, Michael Jette and spouse Becky and Richard Jette; grandchildren, Bethany Montgomery and spouse Matt, Jessica Thomas and spouse Brandon, Seth Taylor, Leslie Taylor, Kayla Jette and Ashley Jette; as well as four great-grandchildren, and his companion, Donna Aldrich.
Memorial gifts may be made in Edmund's name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105) or the Disabled Veterans National Foundation (4601 Forbes Blvd., Suite #130, Lanham, MD 20706).
Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Jude's the Apostle Catholic Church in Jacksonville. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Moore's Jacksonville Funeral Home. Ed will be laid to rest at a later date in Franklin, Vermont. Arrangements by Moore's Jacksonville Funeral Home (501) 982-2136. An online guestbook will be available at www.MooresJacksonvilleFuneralHome.com