Edna F. Parrott
Hobe Sound - Edna F. Parrott, 92, Hobe Sound, Fl & South Hero, Vt went home to the Lord on Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Edna, was born at the Fanny Allen hospital in Colchester, Vt. on August 3, 1926, she was the youngest daughter of Frank & Edna Robyor. Edna received the last rites of the Roman Catholic Church and passed away with her Rosary Beads in her hand. Edna was the owner & operator of the Iodine Springs Restaurant in South Hero Vt for decades and continued to own property there at the time of her death. She was a business woman, and for several more decades operated her apartment and home rental business in Florida & Vermont. More than anything else she was a mother, the most wonderful and words cannot describe what a sweet person she was. Edna gave birth to twelve children, the youngest died at birth. Edna is survived by seven children, five sons David, Frank, Timothy, Robert, & Noel Viens, two daughters Paulette King, PatriciaViens all of Florida. Three daughters Joyce Macomber, Edna Harris, Anna Viens and one son Larry Paul Viens predeceased her. She was also predeceased by two husbands Noel D. Viens & Richard Parrott, she was married to Richard for over 40 years.Edna was blessed with 29 grandchildren and 60 great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren, numerous step grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Edna was adored by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and very largefamily. Her house was always filled with laughter and wonderful food, she was a fabulous cook and organized parties with her family every chance she got, she loved having us together. Every Christmas for fifty plus years her Christmas party was generations of children would hear her own rendition of the Christmas story of Jesus's birth. Piles of gifts, laughter and joy so loud it was hard to pass out all the gifts. I know I speak not just for the family but for everyone who knew her, we will miss you and we loved you with all are hearts
A celebration of her life was held in Hobe Sound, Fl. On Tuesday, April 16th. Funeral services will be at St Rose Lima Catholic Church in South Hero, Vermont on July 2nd 2019 at 1PM, and burial at her family plot.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019