|
|
Edward Abraham Bayer
South Burlington - Edward Abraham Bayer, of South Burlington, passed away on February 11, 2020. He had just celebrated his 95th birthday. Ed was born on January 24, 1925 to Louis and Rebecca Boyarsky. He grew up and settled in Burlington. He was a trumpeter in the Burlington High School band. During WW2, he served stateside, preparing to fight overseas. WW2 interrupted his studies so that he graduated from the University of Vermont following the war. He lost his beloved brother, Myer, who was killed in 1945 while serving as an infantry doctor.
In 1955, he married Helen A. Yett. They took pleasure in hiking, golfing and raising their two children together. Helen passed away in 1979.
In 1982, Ed married Bernice (Bunny) Faigel Bayer. In their 38 years together, they shared many travel adventures: Alaska, Newfoundland, Russia, Finland, and the Western United States, and wintered in their condominium in Florida. They loved to walk together by the beach, eat at Mel's Diner, cheer the University of Vermont women's basketball team, drive from town to town in Vermont to reach their 451 Club goal, and relax on their deck to watch the magnificent sunsets over Lake Champlain.
Ed owned and operated the United Bag Company in Swanton, Vermont for 45 years where he sold wholesale agricultural and building supplies. He was also a practicing accountant. He was a lifelong member of the Rotary Club. He was a long-time member of the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, where he also served on the board and helped organize "The Last Hurrah,: a reunion of the surviving friends of the local Jewish community.
With his wife, Bunny, Ed supported many local and global charities, including the Nature Conservancy, the Lund Family Home, Vermont PBS, and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute's Jimmy Fund Walk.
Ed loved New Orleans Jazz, Louis L'Amour novels, opera, and watching his grandchildren's antics and adventures. He also made excellent blueberry pancakes with a methodical process no one in the family can replicate! With his friend Earl Anderson, he invented the Naples Florida Snow Plow Service, for which they achieved limited fame and even less revenue. With his life-long friend, Joe Dalton, he played a mean game of ping-pong and swapped not-for-primetime jokes and stories, sometimes in Yiddish.
Ed is survived by his wife Bernice, his children Barry and Diane Faigel; Joyce and Richard Blatt and their children Joshua, Leah and David, and his fiancée Carter; Howard Faigel and Margaret Leshen and their children, Jonah and Shira; Ruth Bayer and Peter Terrat and their children, Eli and Eleyna Bayer, Lisa and Christopher and his wife, Kayley, and their son, Benjamin; Mark and Wanda Bayer; and Jonathan and Susan Faigel, and their children Sara and Jacob.
In Ed's memory, you are welcome to make a donation to the Lund Family Home, 76 Glen Rd, Burlington, VT 05401 or to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, at Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 N. Prospect St., Burlington with interment to follow in Hebrew Holy Society Cemetery, Patchen Rd. S. Burlington. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020