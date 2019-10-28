|
Edward Austin Jr.
Fort Myers, FL/South Burlington - Edward ("Ned") Lucas Austin Jr. died on October 26, 2019, surrounded by his family. Ned was born October 19, 1933 in Burlington to Col. Edward Lucas Austin and Ruth Wheaton Austin.
A proud native Vermonter, Ned grew up primarily in Burlington, with occasional adventures around the globe because of his father's career in the Army. Ned graduated from Burlington High School, where he met his future wife, Janet Tudhope, and made many life long friends. Ned graduated from the University of Vermont in 1955. He and his close friend Ted Willard pledged to the Sigma Phi fraternity and lived to tell about it. They remained friends throughout Ned's life.
Ned's career involved three distinct phases. First, he worked at IBM in various administrative capacities. Next, he ran the trust department at the Howard Bank. Finally, he owned Triad Design Service, Inc., a company that he operated until his retirement. At each of these workplaces, Ned made friends with whom he remained close.
Ned devoted considerable energy and leadership to multiple community and non-profit organizations. Among the many, he was most passionate about his service on the Board of Trustees at the University of Vermont, the Board of Advisors for the University of Vermont Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources and the Board of the Champlain Valley Exposition. The Champlain Valley Fair became an annual family tradition.
Ned loved his family, golf and boating. He successfully managed to combine all of those passions by introducing his family to these activities. Ned felt fortunate to spend many days playing golf or boating with Janet, his sons and grandchildren. Ned successfully passed his passion for these activities to his extended family. His family is grateful for his many lessons about family and fun.
Ned played golf as a member at the Burlington Country Club and Vermont National Country Club in Vermont and Fiddlesticks Country Club in Florida. He enjoyed the company of many friends in each of these communities. Somehow, he managed to slip in seven (7) holes in one during his golfing life. Perhaps it was more than luck.
Ned loved his family with all of his large heart. He demonstrated his love and pride with his words and his actions every day. Much to the amazement of his family, he even learned to use Facebook and Instagram to keep up with his many grandchildren.
Ned is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Janet T. Austin of Fort Myers, Florida and South Burlington. He is also survived by his son, Edward ("Tod") L. Austin III, his wife Anne, of Bonita Springs, Florida, and their children, Lauren J. Austin, Mary K. Austin and Edward ("Lucas") Austin IV; son, David T. Austin, his wife Joanne, of South Burlington, and their children David T. Austin, Jr., Douglas S. Austin and Melissa M. Gentile; and son, Craig D. Austin, his wife Kelly, of South Hero, and their children William W. Austin and John ("Jack") E. Austin. Ned also loved his two great grandchildren, Walker and Pierce Austin. Ned's family remained his central focus throughout his life. He was generous, supportive and forgiving to every member of his family. We all miss him very much.
Ned is survived by his brother-in-law, Douglas I. Tudhope, and his wife, Netta ("Billie") E. Tudhope, of North Hero. Ned is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Ned's brother Frank W. Austin and his brother-in-law Lt. Col. Peter S. Conzelman predeceased him. Ned's sister, Roberta ("Bobbie") A. Conzelman, also died on October 26, 2019.
Condolences may be sent to Janet T. Austin at 10804 Rosemont Court, Fort Myers, FL 33908. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Vermont College of Nursing and Health Sciences or the University of Vermont Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources. Donations may be sent c/o UVM Foundation, 411 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401.
Friends and family are invited to a service in celebration of Ned's life on November 16, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the First Congregational Church, 38 South Winooski Avenue, Burlington, Vermont. A reception will follow in the Church.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Jct., VT.
