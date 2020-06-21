Dr. Edward B. Crane



Frisco, CO - Dr. Edward B. Crane passed away in the early hours of May 15th at 96 years of age. Ed was born in Burlington, VT, on October 25, 1923, the son of Edward F. and Merle Byington Crane. He attended Burlington High School and then Dartmouth College, where he studied Pre-Med and was on the Dartmouth ski team, graduating in 1945. At the end of WWII, Ed was drafted but had already been accepted into medical school. He completed his medical training and his medical internship at the University of Vermont College of Medicine in 1947 (on inactive reserve status). Following medical school, Ed established a private practice in Charlotte, VT, at the age of 25.



Ed was a true country doctor, with his medical practice in the home, his station wagon often serving as an ambulance, and making house calls and hospital visits at all hours of the day and night. During the Korean War, Ed received permission to continue his practice instead of joining the war effort because he was the only doctor in Charlotte. In 1955, he was called up to fulfill his military commitment, joining the US Army as a Captain. Following a brief stint at the US Army's Psychiatry school in Texas, Ed jumped at the opportunity to be stationed in Baumholder, Germany. Upon leaving the US Army in late 1956, he returned to his private practice in Charlotte, VT. During the following years, he delivered more than 200 babies and had an excellent reputation in the community, being well respected and sought after.



In 1975, Ed "retired" from private practice after working too many 7-day work weeks as a country doctor, choosing instead to join the Air Force. His first assignment was in Colorado Springs at Peterson AFB (Pete Field) where he was put in charge of the outpatient clinic. This is where he met his wife Anne. In 1982, Ed, now a Lieutenant Colonel, was transferred to Carswell AFB in Fort Worth, becoming the flight surgeon for a B-1 Bomber wing with the responsibility of conducting crash investigations. In 1986, Ed was transferred to Montgomery, Alabama to support the Air War College as chief of the base outpatient clinic. In 1987, Ed finally retired for good from the Air Force as a full Colonel and returned to Frisco, Colorado where he and Anne had purchased a home years before. He continued "doctoring" to the now growing family of kids, step-kids, and grandchildren and could always be counted on for a quick and correct diagnosis, even from 2,000 miles away.



Ed was an avid downhill and cross-country skier, including being a ski-jumper (in his early years). He competed in alpine and cross-country racing from high school all the way until he was 82! Ed was a semi-professional photographer, often traveling throughout Colorado, the western US, and the world, taking thousands of photos wherever he went. His outdoor enthusiasm didn't stop there as his other interests included golf, camping, sailing, tennis and biking. Ed was very active in church, particularly the choir where he was known for his beautiful tenor voice, and was also very active in volunteering, offering his time to Summit County Seniors and Frisco Elementary. Travel was definitely one of Ed's favorite pastimes in retirement (a total of 54 countries plus Antarctica) and based on his vast life experiences, he always had a story to tell, no matter what the topic.



Ed is survived by his wife Anne; four children: E. David Crane of Jeffersonville, VT; Stephen Crane (Carol Anderson) of Colchester, VT; Dale Crane (Lucy) of Alexandria, NH; and Ellen Lane (Jeffrey) of Charlotte, VT; four step-children, 16 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store