Edward Corley Langley
Burlington - Edward Corley Langley, 82, died peacefully on March 6, 2019. He was born in Burlington,Vermont on September 23,1936 , the only child of Rena Elizabeth Corley and Paul Menard Langley. He was named after his Grandfather Edward B. Corley, the City Clerk of Burlington during the 1930's. He graduated from Brunswick High School and Hebron Academy before attending Norwich University and graduation1960, which, in turn, would shape much of his life.
Upon entering the Army as a 2/LT, he served throughout the United States, Korea and Vietnam reaching the rank of Major and receiving many accommodations and awards. He returned to Norwich for his last assignment to serve as an Assistant Commandant.
After his time at Norwich, he became the Director of Vermont Historic Sites. He went on to became an auditor with the Auditors of Accounts for the State of Vermont. Several years later he transferred to the Department of Transportation from which he retired.
Ed was heavily involved with all things Norwich. Being an avid swimmer, he coached at the University, as well as, the youth swim team in Northfield. He would spend many years officiating for the collegiate swim events. He was instrumental in developing the present standards for collegiate rules of officiating swim meets in New England. He took tickets at the football and hockey games, volunteered as a driving service for over 650 students who had doctor appointments out of town, and was a constant supporter for student athletes. He was often seen walking his beloved dog around the campus or driving around town with his identifying license plate "NU60".
Ed was also involved with many organizations. He delivered Meals on Wheels, served in several capacities at St. John's Catholic Church, helped with the Northfield Saving Bank Labor Day Races, and the Corporate Cup Challenge. He served as a judge for the Labor Day Parade for many years. He, along with his wife and their good friends, Pat and Ted Nelson, were honored by being elected Grand Marshals of the parade several years ago.
Ed was a voracious reader and an avid gardener. His love for his community, Norwich and his family can only be matched by his love of the Norwich Woman's Rugby Team. He served as their #1 fan, traveling with them and supporting them for many years.
Ed will be missed for his incredible sense of humor, enthusiastic story telling, his impeccable service to our country, his family and Norwich University.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of over 60 years, Karlene, his sons Michael (Doreen) and William (Michele), his daughters Susan (Paul) and Karen (Tom), seven grandchildren, Ashley, Kelly Jessica, Kelsey, Patricia, Tyler and Joe, three great grandchildren, Jacqueline, Dane and Elijah. his dog Jack.
Calling hours will be held at Kingston Funeral Home on Friday, March 15th from 5pm till 7pm. A service will be held on Saturday, March 16th at 11:00 am at St. John's Catholic Church in Northfield with a reception following at Crawford Hall on the Norwich Campus.
In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the Alumni Association for the benefit of the Norwich University Woman's Rugby Team, a cause closest to his heart.
Norwich University Alumni Association
158 Harmon Drive
Northfield, Vt 05663
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 9, 2019