Edward Francis Lamb
Milton - Edward Francis Lamb, 67, died peacefully at his home on Friday June 21, 2019.
Edward was born on September 14, 1951, in Boston, MA the son of Francis and Margaret (Durvage) Lamb.
He graduated from Burlington High School and served in the US Army during Vietnam.
On December 30, 1982, he married Janet Pinard in Burlington.
Ed was very interested in photography and animals was an avid "Boston" sports fan, especially the Boston Red Sox and the NE Patriots. He was also an accomplished baseball player.
In addition to his wife Janet, he is survived by his sons Patrick and Brian, by his brother James Lamb and his sisters Mary Gardner and Sarah Lamb and several nieces and nephews.
At Ed's request there will be no visiting hours or funeral service.
Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 26, 2019