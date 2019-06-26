Services
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
(802) 893-6323
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Lamb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Francis Lamb


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Francis Lamb Obituary
Edward Francis Lamb

Milton - Edward Francis Lamb, 67, died peacefully at his home on Friday June 21, 2019.

Edward was born on September 14, 1951, in Boston, MA the son of Francis and Margaret (Durvage) Lamb.

He graduated from Burlington High School and served in the US Army during Vietnam.

On December 30, 1982, he married Janet Pinard in Burlington.

Ed was very interested in photography and animals was an avid "Boston" sports fan, especially the Boston Red Sox and the NE Patriots. He was also an accomplished baseball player.

In addition to his wife Janet, he is survived by his sons Patrick and Brian, by his brother James Lamb and his sisters Mary Gardner and Sarah Lamb and several nieces and nephews.

At Ed's request there will be no visiting hours or funeral service.

Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now