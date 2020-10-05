Edward George Matthews



Edward George Matthews passed away on October 2, 2020 at the Arbors in Shelburne, Vermont. He was born on July 8, 1929 to Edward and Elizabeth Piesback Matthews in Astoria, New York. He was educated at Columbia University and Marist College. He served in the New York Air National Guard and then the 511th Airborne Signal Company of the 11th Airborne Division from 1951 to 1953.



He married Ima Dean Dodson on October12, 1952 and they were married for 66 years until her passing in October of 2018. Together they adopted a daughter in 1961; Lisa Ann and gave her a life that she never would have had.



After his military service he joined IBM's Research and Develop Laboratory in Poughkeepsie where in 1974 he received an IBM Outstanding Contribution Award. He subsequently left IBM to form his own company and provided consulting and lecturing services internationally.



He was a USGC licensed captain for power and sailing vessels and held a UK Royal Yachting Association Department of Trade Yachtmaster Offshore Certificate. He participated in offshore races including Bermuda to Halifax, Nova Scotia and cruised in UK, Australia and New Zealand waters to islands in the South Pacific.



He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Ima Dean Matthews and one grandchild, Kristin. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Ann Smith and her husband, Brian of Richmond, VT; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren; Jennifer Murray and her husband, Tucker and their son, Joshua of Colchester, VT; Robert Scanlon and his wife Sara and their daughter, Finley of Pownal, Vt.; Christopher Scanlon of Richmond, VT; Danielle Scanlon of New Orleans, LA and Timothy Scanlon and his fiancé, Lexie Walker of Lawton, OK. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Ann Malizia of Levittown, NY and was predeceased by his sister, Mary Ellen Hill.



Ed has donated his body to the UVM College of Medicine for use in medical education.



His family would like to offer a special thanks to all the staff at the Arbors; who took excellent care of Ed as well as providing great support to his family.



Ed wrote his own obituary with a few additions from his family.



Per Ed's wishes there will be no calling hours nor services. His family will hold a private memorial.









