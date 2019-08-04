|
Edward Herman Klumpp
Hinesburg - Edward Herman Klumpp, of Hinesburg, passed away on July 29th at the Green Mountain Nursing Home in Colchester, Vermont. Edward was born on May 19, 1927 to Herman Gustave Klumpp and Rose Mary Kasa in New Milford, New Jersey.
Edward started his career in his grand fathers and fathers' wood turning business, John G. Klumpp & Sons, in Manhattan, NYC. After John G. Klumpp & Sons closed, he started a construction business with his father and brother building homes in New Jersey.
A veteran of WWII in the U.S. Navy returning to marry his high school sweetheart, Janet Frienschner. He was a talented artist as a teenager painting oil on canvas, which then led to painting on slate. He also began caddying as a teen which led to his love of golfing. He also loved hunting, fishing, and traveling with Janet searching for antiques.
The family started spending time in South Newfane, VT. Where they built a house to spend family leisure times. He and Janet moved to Charlotte, VT and continued building homes. They also enjoyed their mutual interest in antiques opening a shop for a period of time in North Ferrisburg, VT called "Red Sled Antiques".
He is survived by his wife Janet, of 71 years. His brother Kenneth Klumpp, his daughters Janet Savage and her fiancé Verne Carlson, Diane Boutin, Gail Machia, and his grandchildren Keith, Justin, Jennifer, Sheena, Lee and Heather as well as 10 great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his son-in-law, Michael Joseph Boutin, whom he loved dearly.
Services will be private, at the convenience of the family
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County a division of the Ready Funeral Home. 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please place on-line condolences at www.cremationsocietycc.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019