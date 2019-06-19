|
Edward J. Chabot III
- - Edward J. Chabot III passed away Saturday, June 15th at the Maple Ridge Memory Care in Essex Junction, Vt at the age of 79 following a long journey with Alzheimer's disease. Ed was born in Hardwick, Vt to Norma and Edward Chabot, Jr.
He attended Hardwick Academy and went into the Air Force after High School and served 4 years including 2 years in the Korean War as a medic. He worked for the State of Vermont for nearly 40 years including time as the Business Manager for the Agency of Transportation. In Hardwick, he spent time on the Hospital Board and several years on the Hardwick Elementary School Board where he was Chairman of the Board much of that time. He also served on the Hardwick Rescue Squad for many years. He loved golfing and fishing, cross-country skiing, and taking long walks in the woods. More recently he loved to watch the changing clouds in the sky and babies in their mom's and dad's arms. He also loved pets, especially cats though he adored one dog named Spirit.
Ed leaves behind his son Mathew Chabot and his wife Lynne in Vergennes, his son Joseph in Maryland, his sister Evelyn in East Hardwick, his beloved great Aunt Louise in East Hardwick, his ex-wife and best friend Sheryll Chabot in Williston, and his grandchildren Kayla, Orion, Summer, and Mason. He also leaves behind several cousins. He is predeceased by his mother Norma and his father Edward, Jr.
Memorial contributions in Ed's memory may be made to the or a . No flowers, please.
Visiting hours will be held at the Northern Vt Funeral Service on Elm St. in Hardwick, Vt. on Sunday, June 30th from 2 to 4 p.m. A private burial will follow later with family members in Stannard. The family would like to thank the Sterling Center in Richmond, the Maple Ridge Memory Care in Essex Junction, and the Bayada Hospice Care for the wonderful care Ed received as a resident. As Ed used to remark at the Maple Ridge town square "This is a nice place and the job is going well."!
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 19, 2019