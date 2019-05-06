|
|
In Loving Memory of
Edward Johnson
Father, Teacher, & so much more
God bless you, Dad, on the first anniversary of your sad demise and the painful suffering in the days that preceded your demise. You joined blessed Mom, Elizabeth Morse (Murphy) Johnson, in Heaven one year ago today. Every day that has passed has not been filled with exuberant greetings, handshakes, pats on the back or thanking lots of people perfunctorily. Rather, every day that has passed has been filled with prayers for both you and Mom and genuine, humble contemplation. Yours and Mom's enormous love for the people and the land of Vermont and New Hampshire speaks for itself. And Dad, you are truly Edward (Sr.).
Dad, your obituary is on the Internet in something called Legacy.com—things that you and Mom were never really familiar with. As a search reference, the obituary can be found under your name, "Edward Johnson" at this time for the "past year". The title of your obituary also includes "Age 99, 1918-2018, Woodsville, NH", Ricker Funeral Home, a former teacher in (Winooski) Vermont and (Bristol) New Hampshire. Your residences in Vermont included Williston and Shelburne. The following are excerpts from a condolence under your obituary.
Dad, you and Mom were the most precious human beings to ever walk the face of the Earth and who will ever walk the face of the Earth. It is known by faith that the Holy Father has embraced Mom and you in Heaven ad infinitum.
Nevertheless, you both are missed more than anything in the world. Thank you and Mom for the blessing of human lives. Thank you and Mom for sustaining those lives and so many others' lives with more love and eloquence than family will ever be able to return to you. The prayer remains for God's mercy for the ascension someday to greet you both in His Kingdom.
With everlasting love to you,
Dad and Mom
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 6, 2019