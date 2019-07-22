|
|
Edward L. Krawitt MD
Burlington - Edward L. Krawitt MD, Professor of Medicine Emeritus at the University of Vermont and former Clinical Professor of Medicine at Dartmouth College, died July 18, 2019 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 84.
A wonderful husband and father whose kindness as a physician extended to patients from all walks of life, Dr. Krawitt was widely admired by fellow physicians, nurses, technicians and medical students. As a physician, he strove to heal and willingly took extra steps to ensure that all of his patients received the medical care they needed.
A scholar of autoimmune liver diseases, Dr. Krawitt devoted a major part of his academic career to basic and clinical research, teaching, and care of patients with autoimmune hepatitis. He was honored as Teacher of the Year of the University of Vermont College of Medicine in 1987, and lectured nationally and internationally as a member of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, the European Association for the Study of the Liver, the American Gastroenterological Association and the International Autoimmune Hepatitis Group.
Dr. Krawitt designed and co-edited the first and second editions of the multi-author book Autoimmune Liver Diseases in 1991 and 1998, and authored over 120 peer-reviewed publications, multiple books and online chapters.
Born in New York City in 1934, he was a graduate of Bayside High School in Bayside, New York, Cornell University in Ithaca, New York (BA in Zoology) and Cornell University Medical College in New York City. He interned at the University of Utah before serving as a Captain (General Medical Officer) in the United States Air Force in Karamursel, Turkey. He completed a residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Utah, a fellowship in gastroenterology at the University of Iowa and a fellowship in enzymology at the University of Wisconsin before joining the University of Vermont faculty in 1969 and the faculty of Dartmouth College in 1997. In 1976-77 he was a visiting fellow in the department of medicine at the University of Manchester, Manchester, England and in 1988 he was a visiting professor at the Université Claude Bernais in Lyon, France.
In addition to his wife, Laura Prange Krawitt, to whom he was married in 1959 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, he is survived by his children Anne, Edward, John, Andrew, Carl, Eric and Justin, thirteen grandchildren, one great grandchild and his sister.
There will be no memorial service. Contributions may be sent to the University of Vermont Foundation for the Paul J. Mayer MD and Elizabeth F. Mayer '93 Medical Scholarship which was established in honor of Dr. Krawitt who was Dr. Mayer's mentor from 1972 to 1974, and a friend and role model thereafter. The founding donors, Paul and Elizabeth, wish to allow other donors to contribute to the fund in hopes of growing the awards given.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 22, 2019