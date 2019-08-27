|
Edward Labenski, Jr.
- - With love and resilience, we celebrate the life of Edward Labenski, Jr., who passed away on Saturday, at the age of 82. He showed kindness, understanding, and grit to all those who knew him and counted him as a friend, and we mourn his passing. He is survived by his greatest love, his wife and partner of 55 years, Maureen Labenski, his two children and their spouses, Ellen Labenski and Ted Houghton, Edward Labenski and Cynthia Labenski, two grandchildren, Henry Houghton and Beatrice Labenski, his brother Thomas, and several nieces and nephews. Ed was a unique blend of fierce independence, quiet dignity, grace, and humility. He thought of others long before he thought of himself, and we will keep him alive in our hearts always.
The oldest of four boys, Ed was born to Veronica and Edward Labenski, Sr., of Woodstock, Connecticut on November 23, 1936. His large Polish-American family was boisterous, good-natured, ambitious, and entrepreneurial. The first of his generation, he was doted on by all, and earned the nickname Sonny, due to the sunny disposition he would carry throughout his life. The hardships of ethnically segregated housing, the sacrifices made by all during WWII, and starting a family business as recent immigrants were not seen as obstacles, but as opportunities for a better future. Ed epitomized this ethic of self-reliance and devotion to family, overcoming challenges and caring for others in everything that he did.
Ed showed exceptional financial acumen from an early age, and through well-placed investments (some at the horse track) and an ROTC stipend he found university within reach, and graduated from Dartmouth College with a degree in economics. He was recruited to the freshmen football team at Dartmouth, and also played varsity lacrosse, where he was honored to have faced off against the great Jim Brown. He made lifelong friends through his fraternity, Beta Theta Pi, and was an appreciative alum. While it is not certain that he was the sole inventor of beer pong, it is agreed the Ed played a critical role in the popularization of this beloved American pastime.
In 1975, Ed left a position at Connecticut Bank and Trust and moved his young family to Minnesota where he became the President of American Express Fixed Income Advisors, pioneering an innovative active bond management strategy admired throughout the investment community. He delivered consistent, record returns that provided secure and dignified retirements for hundreds of thousands of union, public and private sector employees. He loved his Minneapolis home, becoming an avid Vikings and Twins fan, fishing with his kids (and in-laws) at every opportunity, and never complaining about the cold. After retirement, he and Maureen built their dream house in Elmore, Vermont and spent winters on the Caribbean Island of Nevis.
In addition to his work, his passion was his family. He had no greater joy than nurturing and cultivating the talents of others, whether he was demonstrating the proper way to clean a fish, win at cards or defend against the run. His short family history, "Followed through The Romanowicz, Kucharo, Labenski and Lesniewska Branches of our Family" is a cherished family document that will be passed down through the generations. We miss him dearly, and we hope that you can celebrate his life with us.
There will be a Graveside service at Lakeview Cemetery on North Ave. in Burlington, Vermont, on August 29th at 11:00 am, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, you might consider a donation to The Nature Conservancy in Vermont at 575 Stone Cutters Way, Montpelier, VT 05602, so that we always have the peace and nourishment offered by our natural world.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 27, 2019