Edward Olszewski
Richmond - Edward D Olszewski, age 87 of Richmond passed away on January 13, 2020 to be with his Lord and Savior and beloved wife Audrey Jean Barry Olszewski who preceded him in death in 2007. Ed was born in New York City, but eventually moved to Vermont in 1970 to raise his family.
Ed volunteered for the war in Korea in 1951 through 1952. Ed was a technical illustrator and artist. He worked his entire career in the aerospace industry. In retirement, Ed painted watercolor paintings which were auctioned off for children's charities through the Catholic Dioceses of Burlington, Vermont.
Ed is survived by his children JoAnne Baffic, Mary Beth Van Dyke, Christine Halik and Edward Olszewski. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren: Chelsea, Maxwell, Sophia, Lucas, Hallie, Zander and Isla.
The family extends their thanks to Deacon Bill of St. John Vianney for his continuous visits, care and friendship to Dad; the Sterling House of Richmond and UVM Health Network- Home Health & Hospice for the attentive care they provided Dad.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020