Edward Patrick Markey, age 90 of South Burlington, VT and Beachwood, OH, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019. Beloved husband (60 years) of Carol Anne Markey (nee Stengle); loving father of Edward W. Markey (Mary Neagoy) of Shaker Hts., OH and Kathryn L. Markey (Emmett Smith) of New York, NY; dear grandfather of Alice and Russell Markey of Shaker Hts., OH, Xavier and Jude Markey-Smith of New York, NY; dear brother of Teresa McGovern of Oradell, NJ, Rev. Earle Markey, S.J. of Worcester, MA and David Markey (Dorothy) of Hilton Head, SC; also survived by 20 nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ed Markey '51 Athletics Fund at Saint Michael's College, One Winooski Park, Box 256, Colchester, VT 05439 or online at www.smcvt.edu/markeyfund. A Funeral Service for Edward and Carol will be held together at the Chapel of Saint Michael Archangel - Saint Michael's College, 810 Campus Rd, Colchester, VT 05439 on Monday, November 11 at 10:30 am. FRIENDS MAY CALL AT READY FUNERAL HOME, 261 SHELBURNE ROAD, ROUTE 7, BURLINGTON, VT 05401 ON SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10, FROM 1-3PM AND 5-7PM. Private family interment, Resurrection Park Cemetery, So. Burlington, VT. For additional information, directions, complete obituary and guestbook, please log online to:
