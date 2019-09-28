Services
Durfee Funeral Home
119 North Main Street
Fair Haven, VT 05743
(802) 265-8085
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Raphael's
Poultney, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Hadeka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Burke Hadeka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Burke Hadeka Obituary
Eileen Burke Hadeka

Lake St. Catherine - Eileen Burke Hadeka, 96, of Lake St. Catherine, passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side on the evening of Wednesday, September 25th. She requested for her obituary to simply say, "she lived, she died, and she had a wonderful time doing it."

Eileen is survived by her sister Doreen Beauchamp of Rutland; her children Michele Hadeka of Burlington, Doreen Hadeka Bernardo of Poultney, Gerald Hadeka and his wife Marybeth of Castleton, William Hadeka and his wife Dale of Castleton, Cricket Hardenburgh of Medfield, MA, as well as her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Poultney Public Library. There will be no calling hours; A celebration of Eileen's life will be held at Saint Raphael's in Poultney on Saturday, October 5th at 11am.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now