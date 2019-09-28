|
|
Eileen Burke Hadeka
Lake St. Catherine - Eileen Burke Hadeka, 96, of Lake St. Catherine, passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side on the evening of Wednesday, September 25th. She requested for her obituary to simply say, "she lived, she died, and she had a wonderful time doing it."
Eileen is survived by her sister Doreen Beauchamp of Rutland; her children Michele Hadeka of Burlington, Doreen Hadeka Bernardo of Poultney, Gerald Hadeka and his wife Marybeth of Castleton, William Hadeka and his wife Dale of Castleton, Cricket Hardenburgh of Medfield, MA, as well as her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Poultney Public Library. There will be no calling hours; A celebration of Eileen's life will be held at Saint Raphael's in Poultney on Saturday, October 5th at 11am.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 28, 2019