Eileen Clark
Englewood, FL - Eileen Clark, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at her home in Englewood, Florida. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1948. Eileen moved to Vermont in 1973 and was a graduate of Trinity College, earning a degree in Human Services. Eileen married Greg Clark in 1991 in Vergennes, where she and Greg lived together. She moved to Englewood after retiring from Vergennes Union High School, finally realizing her dream of spending her days by the beach.
Eileen was dearly loved and adored by her daughter Laura and son-in-law Jason Wainer, grandchildren Bradley and Alexandra, sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Maurice Signorile and nieces Lisa Zahakos and Donna Colonna and their families. Eileen was predeceased by her loving husband Greg Clark.
Eileen will be remembered as warm and generous, a free spirit who lived her life to the fullest. She was fiercely independent, engaging and attracted a large circle of dedicated friends, drawn to her humor, wit and kindness. Eileen's energy and spirit will live on in all who knew and loved her and we are all forever grateful for her presence in our lives.
A Celebration of Life will be held at LaVilla Bistro, 3762 Shelburne Rd, Shelburne, Vermont, on Sunday, September 1at 1:00 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Bixby Memorial Library, Vergennes, Vermont in her honor.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 24, 2019