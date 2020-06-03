Elaine Ann RadzillasWinooski - Elaine Anne Radzwillas, 66, of Winooski, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, at McClure Miller Respite House, Colchester on Sunday, May 31.Elaine was born on January 15, 1954, in Bridgeport, CT; the daughter of late George & Aldona Radzwillas. She graduated from Notre Dame Girls High School in Bridgeport.Elaine worked tirelessly to serve her community. She completed her Bachelor's degree in Education from Johnson State College in 1976 and spent over 30 years teaching in Vermont; for 20 of those years she was a teacher at Monkton Elementary School, where she was better known as Miss R. She raised her family in Hinesburg and was very active in St. Jude's Parish. Elaine loved gardening, reading, making crafts for loved ones, giving back to the community and making the world a better, kinder place.Elaine is loved and will be missed by her children, Kyla Bedard of Randolph Center and Cyrus Bedard; siblings Paul Radzwillas, and wife, Arminda, of Trumbull, CT and Irene Radzwillas of Norwalk, CT.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to The Friends of Winooski Library at the Winooski Memorial Library, 32D Malletts Bay Ave, Winooski, VT 05404.Arrangements are under the care of Champlain Cremation; A proud member of the LaVigne Funeral Home Family.