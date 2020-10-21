1/1
Elaine F. (Feen) Kaufman
Elaine F. (Feen) Kaufman

Boston - Elaine F. (Feen) Kaufman, at the age of 94, of Boston, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. She was the adored wife of the late Richard Kaufman. She was the daughter of the late Edith (Colodny) and Abraham Pearly Feen of Burlington, VT. Loving mother to Amy, Thomas and his wife Fabienne. Grandmother to Alaina, Joelle and Elliott. Great grandmother to Ada and Elise.

Elaine was an enthusiastic and talented classical musician. She attended many performances at Tanglewood in Lenox. She was actively involved with the Sisterhood at Temple Anshe Amunim, the local chapter of Common Cause, The Shaker Village, Save the Children, and The National Gallery of Art in Washington. Her work with educational and artistic charitable foundations was numerous. She established with her husband the "A. Pearly and Edith C. Feen Lecture Series" at Ohavi Zedek Synagogue in Burlington Vermont, and "The Kaufman Scholarship" at Tufts University to "support and promote international understanding by encouraging American students to study at the Tufts European center at Talloires, France and live with French families."

She loved the many seasons of the Berkshires and finally at her family insistence took up skiing. She really didn't want to be left at home while everyone was "on the slopes".

Elaine read the New York Times religiously. Even in her 90s with her eyesight fading she insisted on reading The Editorials.

She was an excellent cook, and sought further knowledge with Elsie Masterton of "The Blueberry Hill Cookbook" notoriety, and Jean Morel of "Hostellerie Bressane" in Hillsdale, NY. Of course Richard and Elaine love to dine at the two restaurants. Thus it was only natural for them to travel to Europe to seek out the famous European cuisine.

Richard and Elaine summered with family and friends in the South of France and the Tuscan region of Italy. These summers allowed them to indulge their passion for l'Art de la Table.

Elaine along with her husband Richard lived in London for much of their life after retiring from KB Toy and Hobby. They were very involved in the art world and spent much time collecting and donating their art.

Services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elaine F. Kaufman name to the ACLU. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.Levinechapels.com.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
6172778300
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 21, 2020
My mom, we shared so much over a lifetime. You taught me how to cook, discuss politics, think critically, appreciate art, music, and more. You taught me to be independent. You certainly upped my cleaning skills,haha. I was very lucky to have spent the last 15 years growing closer. You will be missed by your children, grand children and great grandchildren.
Amy Kaufman
Daughter
October 21, 2020
Elaine was a lovely person. My wife and I visited them in London. Dick and elaine were very gracious , and I can say good friends.
Ralph pisani
Friend
