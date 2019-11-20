|
|
In Loving Memory of
Elaine M. Marshall (Desso)
06/30/1941 - 11/27/2014
So hard to believe that it was
5 years ago, today, that the Lord called out to you…
For all you were to us, we will never forget
You hold a special place in our hearts that no one else could ever fill.
You filled our lives with happiness and love
Your memories are with us each step of the way.
The pain we felt at losing you, will never go away, but knowing you
are still with us
helps us through each day.
You will be forever in our hearts
We will miss you dearly, until we are all together again.
Love always,
Gene, Tina, Kenny and your family
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019