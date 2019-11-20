Resources
Elaine M. (Desso) Marshall

Elaine M. (Desso) Marshall In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Elaine M. Marshall (Desso)

06/30/1941 - 11/27/2014

So hard to believe that it was

5 years ago, today, that the Lord called out to you…

For all you were to us, we will never forget

You hold a special place in our hearts that no one else could ever fill.

You filled our lives with happiness and love

Your memories are with us each step of the way.

The pain we felt at losing you, will never go away, but knowing you

are still with us

helps us through each day.

You will be forever in our hearts

We will miss you dearly, until we are all together again.



Love always,

Gene, Tina, Kenny and your family
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019
