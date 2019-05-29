|
|
Elaine Marie Cunningham
Essex Junction - Elaine Marie Cunningham, 63, of Essex Junction, passed away May 25, 2019, after a long illness. She was born in Portland, Maine, February 13, 1956 to Richard and Clover (Morse) Meserve. Visiting hours will be Friday, May 31, 2019 between 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction. For a complete obituary and to leave on-line condolences, please visit corbinandpalmer.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 29, 2019