Elaine (Laberge) Place
Hinesburg, VT - Elaine L. Place, age 83, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on November 20, 2020.
Elaine is survived by her husband of 64 years, Hilton F. Place, their children, Louise (Bill), Suzanne (Jim), Lynn (Leigh, Jr), Michael (Mary), Allison,15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Due to Covid restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.