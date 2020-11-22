1/1
Elaine (Laberge) Place
Elaine (Laberge) Place

Hinesburg, VT - Elaine L. Place, age 83, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on November 20, 2020.

Elaine is survived by her husband of 64 years, Hilton F. Place, their children, Louise (Bill), Suzanne (Jim), Lynn (Leigh, Jr), Michael (Mary), Allison,15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Due to Covid restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date.

To view a complete obituary and leave on-line condolences for the family, please visit giffordfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
November 22, 2020
My aunt Elaine was kind, and she enjoyed socializing with friends and family . As a young girl, I was in awe of her, because she could bake wedding cakes, sew anything, and she was an avid reader. She was very smart. I love you Elaine.
Love Diane Sisters
diane sisters
Family
