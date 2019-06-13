|
|
Elbert "Ike" Harris Isham
Fayettelle, PA - Elbert "Ike" Harris Isham, 91, of Fayettelle, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 5th, from kidney failure, at Hospice of Savannah, GA. Born February 2, 1927 in Burlington, Vermont, Mr. Isham was spent much of his life in the service of others. He was a boy scout and outdoorsman and joined the Navy in 1945. A Radio Specialist, Seaman first class, he was Honorably Discharged from active duty in 1946, and inactive duty in 1954. Mr. Isham attended the Adams School, Burlington High School, and then entered the University of Vermont in 1947, where he received his Civil Engineering degree in 1950. Mr. Isham took a position with the Vermont State Transportation Agency in Montpelier, for a total of 37 years. He was Chief of Contract Administration, Chief of Transportation Operations and bridge design on I-89 and I-91. Mr. Isham held the office of President of the Vermont Society of Engineers, from 1982 to 1983. Elbert married Ruth Bicknell in 1950, and raised 4 children. He was active in the Trinity United Methodist Church, various School Boards and community service boards, the Elks Club, the Recreation Board and built trails in Hubbard Park. Upon retirement, he and his wife moved to Penn National Estates, in Fayetteville, PA, where he continued his community involvement. He was an avid hiker, skier, birder, gardener, world traveler, and golfer. He was a member of many conservation societies and a charter member of the World War II Museum. He left a legacy of wisdom, and the importance of family, to his children and grandchildren. Mr. Isham was predeceased by his wife, Ruth Bicknell Isham, his parents, Elarey Jarius Isham and Maud Clogston Isham, his siblings, Doris Welcome, Elizabeth Welton, Josephine Tooles and Elarey Isham, Jr., a WW ll war hero. He is survived by his four children, David Isham and wife, Ellen, of North Hero, VT, Jonathan Isham and wife, Leja LeBar of Atlanta, GA, William Isham of San Diego, CA, Elizabeth Isham Casella and husband, Charles of Savannah, GA, along with his four beloved grandchildren, Laura and Katherine Isham, and Daniel and Matthew Casella.
A military service, will be held graveside on June 17, 1:00 p.m., at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph, VT. Donations may be made to Hospice of Savannah, 1352 Eisenhower Dr., Savannah, GA 13416, or the group "Support Network at Penn National" (SNAP), 3872 Alfalfa Lane, Fayetteville, PA 17222.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 13, 2019