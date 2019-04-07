|
Eleanor L. Thomas
Burlington - Eleanor L. Thomas passed away Wednesday morning April. 3, 2019 at the Vermont Medical Center in Burlington after a short illness.
Born Eleanor Lou Thomas on May 24, 1937 in Burlington, VT, the daughter of J. Kinsley Thomas and Beulah (Ayer) Thomas.
She graduated from BHS '55, UVM '59 and received a Master's Degree from Teachers College of Columbia University, NY.
Her career as a medical technologist included early years in the medical laboratory, medical research and later teaching in a variety of educational settings- state university, hospital school, private college, and community college- all in various states.
She participated in professional societies, state, regional and national. She was selected to appear in the 1966 Edition of Outstanding Young Women of the Year.
She was a former Board Member of Manor Woods Condominium in South Burlington, VT and a fifteen year volunteer for ECHO Museum.
As an unusual or unexpected accomplishment, she received a plaque for her first solo flight in a Piper Cherokee having put in forty hours of flight time.
For thirty years, she enjoyed summers at her camp on Lake Iroquois.
Her many interests included gardening, reading, photography, music, astronomy and genealogy - she enjoyed them all. She will also be remembered for her sense of humor.
Heartfelt thanks for the compassionate care provided to her by the University of Vermont Medical Center, Medical ICU and Converse Home where she has resided for the past 2 + years.
She leaves a sister, Carol T. Pratt of CT, a niece, Christina P. Needham (Michael) of Ohio, a nephew, Steven T. Pratt (Sandra) of CT, great nieces, Riley, Sophia & Ashley and great nephew, Maxwell as well as cousins in MA, NH and AZ.
Memorial service to be held at a future date. Final resting place in Lakeview Cemetery.
Donations in her memory may be made to Converse Home, Inc., 272 Church St., Burlington, VT 05401 or to the University of Vermont. Website: go.uvm.edu/elthomas or checks made out to UVM Foundation - note in memory line: in memory /honor of Eleanor Thomas and sent to UVM Foundation, 411 Main St. Burlington, VT 05401.
For complete obituary and to leave on-line condolences, visit www.corbinandpalmer.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019