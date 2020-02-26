Services
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-2851
Eleanor M. Dusablon

Eleanor M. Dusablon

Burlington - Eleanor M. Dusablon of Burlington passed away quietly while in the UVM Medical Center on February 22, 2020 at the age of 86. "Ellie" was born in Somerville, MA and was the loving daughter of William and Alice Bean. Ellie is survived by her son Arnold Dusablon Jr. and wife Donna from Woburn, MA, daughter Cheryl Lewis and husband John from Williston, VT, daughter Audrey Chagnon and husband Bob from Georgia, VT, son David Dusablon and wife Kelly from Evans, GA, and her grandchildren Chris Dusablon, Daniel Chagnon, Kasey Parah, Nicholas Dusablon, and Joey Dusablon. She was preceded in death by her husband Arnold, daughter Linda and son Burt.

Ellie was co-owner of Burlington's iconic Steer & Stein Pub and Restaurant. Working as a waitress and hostess she always wore a smile; she was quick witted and beautiful. Her customers were family; she knew everyone by name and they knew her. Ellie loved to fish and sing; she could harmonize to any Tammy Wynette song with the best of them. Her true passion though was her children and grandchildren. Ellie lived vicariously through them, celebrating their successes and sharing their pains; empathy was her hallmark. She will be greatly missed for her sense of humor, resilience, and compassion.

Our family would like to thank the extraordinary palliative care team and Miller Unit at the UVM Medical Center.

With respect to Ellie's wishes visitation will be limited to immediate family. Internment will occur in the springtime at Lakeview Cemetery in Burlington.

Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
