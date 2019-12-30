|
Eleanor P. Douglas
So. Burlington - Eleanor P. Douglas, 101 of So. Burlington passed away Monday, December 23 at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
Eleanor was born on October 29, 1918 in Randolph; the daughter of George N. and Bernice (Morrill) Perkins. After graduation from Burlington Business College she lived most of her adult life in Montpelier. Upon retirement from Vermont National Bank she moved to Burlington and most recently resided at The Pines in So. Burlington.
Survivors include her daughter Pamela Jarry and husband Paul of So. Burlington, son Stephen and wife Maria of Vershire; seven grandchildren; Jessica Martin Brewer, James Martin, Dina Supple, Maureen Supple Mentzer, Leah Supple Minthorn, Erica Jarry Callahan and Allyson Jarry West and 13 great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Eleanor was predeceased by her brother Wilmer, sister Marjorie and husbands Harrison Haile, Winston Child and Clarence Douglas.
It was Eleanor's desire that her obituary to be "very brief - no fluff". A graveside memorial service will be announced in the Spring. On-line condolences may be left at dayfunerals.com.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester or to UVM Home Health and Hospice. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019