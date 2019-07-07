|
|
Eleanor (Dubuque) Ratta
Grand Isle - Eleanor (Dubuque) Ratta,80, passed away at Mid Pinellas Hospice in Pinellas Park Florida on June 8, 2019. She was born in Grand Isle, VT on August 10th, 1938 the daughter of Edward and Dorothy (Lamotte) Dubuque. Eleanor worked at the Merchants Bank in So. Hero and Winooski for many years.
She is survived by her two sons Jerry and Marlene Vallee of Largo, FL and Randy Vallee and Paul Rose of Clearwater, FL, and a daughter Wendy Hickmen (Duwayne) of Pinellas Park, FL. Three sisters Edna Kinney of Florida, Dorothy Dubuque of Florida and Helen Paquette of Burlington, VT, many nieces and nephews and friends. Special thanks to Carol Vallee for the love you showed Eleanor. She was predeceased by her husband Gary Ratta, a daughter Patricia Vallee, her parents, two brothers Perley and Frances Dubuque, one sister Merle Daniels.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Church, Grand Isle on Wednesday, July 10, at 10:00 am. Burial at Grand Isle Cemetery to follow. Please send donations to Arden Courts of Seminole c/o Activities Department, 9300 Antilles Drive, Seminole Florida 33776 a memory care facility for people with Alzheimers. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 7, 2019