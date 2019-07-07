Services
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Grand Isle, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Ratta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor (Dubuque) Ratta


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor (Dubuque) Ratta Obituary
Eleanor (Dubuque) Ratta

Grand Isle - Eleanor (Dubuque) Ratta,80, passed away at Mid Pinellas Hospice in Pinellas Park Florida on June 8, 2019. She was born in Grand Isle, VT on August 10th, 1938 the daughter of Edward and Dorothy (Lamotte) Dubuque. Eleanor worked at the Merchants Bank in So. Hero and Winooski for many years.

She is survived by her two sons Jerry and Marlene Vallee of Largo, FL and Randy Vallee and Paul Rose of Clearwater, FL, and a daughter Wendy Hickmen (Duwayne) of Pinellas Park, FL. Three sisters Edna Kinney of Florida, Dorothy Dubuque of Florida and Helen Paquette of Burlington, VT, many nieces and nephews and friends. Special thanks to Carol Vallee for the love you showed Eleanor. She was predeceased by her husband Gary Ratta, a daughter Patricia Vallee, her parents, two brothers Perley and Frances Dubuque, one sister Merle Daniels.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Church, Grand Isle on Wednesday, July 10, at 10:00 am. Burial at Grand Isle Cemetery to follow. Please send donations to Arden Courts of Seminole c/o Activities Department, 9300 Antilles Drive, Seminole Florida 33776 a memory care facility for people with Alzheimers. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now