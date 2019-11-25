|
|
Elisse Hallock Gebo
Ferrisburgh - Heaven gained another angel as Elisse left her earthly home unexpectedly on Friday evening, November 22nd. She was born on November 15th, 1938 in Burlington, VT, the daughter of Kenneth and Clara (Purinton) Hallock, a true farmer's daughter.
Elisse dedicated her life to her family. She married her high school sweetheart, Lawrence (Larry) Gebo on July 1st, 1957. Together they raised their three children; L.Mark, Lorri and Lissa, along with Kieran Kilbride, Linley Power, Nick Thomson, and Jacques Parenty. The term "mother" doesn't end there as she also had a generous hand in raising nephews, nieces, cousins, grandchildren and numerous other special people who came through the door.
Early in Elisse's married life, she worked side by side with Larry on their dairy farm. Later, she also worked outside the home at Simmonds Precision, followed by other jobs as a meat wrapper, a food service manager and cook at Burdick's Country Kitchen.
Elisse's life revolved around her family, her dedication to her church and faith and helping anyone in any way she could. She was a serious card player and a frog collector. She loved trips to camp and welcomed the opportunity to socialize with whoever visited; offering up a cup of coffee, a piece of fudge or freshly baked goods. She loved trying new things and exploring shops and new places.
Elisse is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Clara Hallock, her in-laws, Florido and Rosanna Gebo, and her brother-in-laws, John Kennedy and Albert Gebo. She is survived by her siblings; Peter Hallock, Kenley Hallock, and Valli Gebo; and her sister-in-law, Mary Kennedy; her children, L.Mark (Cathy) Gebo, Lorri (Jim) Blais and Lissa Gebo. She was extremely proud of her grandchildren and their families' accomplishments: Heidi (Danielle), Seth, and Shanna Gebo and their mother, Faye Hebert, Hillary (Kim) and Dylan (Jenna) Barrows and their father, Kelley Barrows, and Taylor Blais; and her great-grandchildren, Beckett, Parker and Kinslee. She was also an integral part of the lives of several nieces, nephews, cousins and grand-nieces and nephews.
A Service will be held at Ferrisburgh Methodist Church at 1:00 pm on Friday, November 29th, to be followed by a reception at the American Legion in Vergennes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ferrisburgh Methodist Church or Vergennes Area Rescue Squad. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019