1/
Elizabeth A. LaBombard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth A. LaBombard

Elizabeth (Lines) LaBombard passed away on March 19th, 2020 at the age of 95. She will be missed by her family and everyone she touched. She thought of others before she thought of herself. She was born in Burlington, VT to Ernest Lines and Bridget (Medlar) Lines. She was Married to Albert LaBombard who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her brother, and four sisters and their spouses, plus one niece and five nephews.

She is survived by her nephews Patrick Brown and Dalton Bushway, her nieces Susan LaBombard, Jackie Provost, Kimberly Roberts and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will talk place on July 10, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph's Cathedral. Burial will take place at St. Josephs Cemetery on Archibald street in Burlington, VT. Please wear a mask and observe guidelines on social distancing at the church and burial.

In place of flowers, give to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved