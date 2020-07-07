Elizabeth A. LaBombard
Elizabeth (Lines) LaBombard passed away on March 19th, 2020 at the age of 95. She will be missed by her family and everyone she touched. She thought of others before she thought of herself. She was born in Burlington, VT to Ernest Lines and Bridget (Medlar) Lines. She was Married to Albert LaBombard who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her brother, and four sisters and their spouses, plus one niece and five nephews.
She is survived by her nephews Patrick Brown and Dalton Bushway, her nieces Susan LaBombard, Jackie Provost, Kimberly Roberts and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will talk place on July 10, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph's Cathedral. Burial will take place at St. Josephs Cemetery on Archibald street in Burlington, VT. Please wear a mask and observe guidelines on social distancing at the church and burial.
In place of flowers, give to a charity of your choice
