Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Elizabeth Ann Hill Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Hill

Williston - Elizabeth Ann Hill, 71, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, with her loving family by her side.

Betty was born on September 12, 1947, in Burlington, the daughter of Leo and Ardell (Herbert) Latimer.

On January 11, 1969, she married Talbert Hill in Williston, where they have resided for the last 50 years.

Betty enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and was very handy with crafts. She loved camping and decorating for holidays. She also enjoyed following Talbert to the races for over 45 years. Most importantly, she loved supporting her grandchildren's events.

She is survived by her loving husband Talbert of Williston, her daughter Sandra Hoar and her husband Brian of So. Hero, her son Stacy Hill and his wife Lisa of Milton, her grandchildren Justin, Rachel, Taylor, Brandon, and Ryleigh, her great-grandchildren Colton, Cooper, and Rayne. She is also survived by her sisters Ginny Latimer of Milton and Polly Provost and her husband Len of Colchester and by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 11-1pm with a funeral service following at 1 pm in the Minor Funeral Home in Milton. Burial will follow in the East Cemetery in Williston. All will be invited to a reception following the burial. The time and place of the reception will be announced at the service..

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 8, 2019
