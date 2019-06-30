Services
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Church
2000 Marietta Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Elizabeth Ann (Betsy) Walters


1943 - 2019
Elizabeth Ann (Betsy) Walters Obituary
Elizabeth (Betsy) Ann Walters

Coral Springs, FL - Elizabeth (Betsy) Ann Walters died on June 26 at an assisted living home in Coral Springs, Florida. She was 75. The cause of death was heart failure. Born on October 26, 1943, Betsy was the daughter of Irene (Fisher) and Ransom Latour, of Burlington, Vermont.

Betsy was predeceased by her husband, David, in 2018; her brother, Ransom W. Latour, Jr., in 2005; her father, Ransom W. Latour, in 1998; her step-mother, Elizabeth Haney Latour, in 2000; and her mother Irene Fisher Latour, in 1951. She is survived by her son, David E. Walters, and wife Tina, of Coconut Creek, FL.; her son, Christopher W. Walters, wife Kati, and grandchildren, Alex and Abigail Walters, of Atlanta, GA.; her sisters, Mary Butler and husband Dan Hebert, of Troy, VT.; Jane LaTour and husband Russell Smith, of New York, N.Y.; and Susie Morin, of Springfield, MA.; brothers-in-law Craig Walters, and wife Georgia, of Longboat Key, FL. and Kenneth Walters , of New Haven, CT, along with nephews and nieces.

A mass and reception will be held at St. Sebastian Church, 2000 Marietta Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL. 33316, on Friday, July 19, at 11 a.m.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, at the First Congregational Church, 108 Sound Beach Ave., Old Greenwich, CT., 06870, followed by internment.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to; Women in Distress of Broward County

PO Box 676, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33302, 954-761-1133 or Trustbridge Hospice Care, 550 W. Cypress Creek Road, #370, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309, (954) 267-3840.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 30, 2019
