Elizabeth "Betty" Bouchard
St. Albans - The family of Elizabeth (Betty) Bouchard is sad to announce her passing. Betty was born October 5, 1940 in Winooski, Vermont and passed away at her home in St. Albans, Vermont on November 26, 2020. Betty was predeceased by her parents, Homer and Ruth Bouchard, and by her Brother, Norman Bouchard.
Betty was a woman of great Catholic faith, she loved her family and was always letting them know how proud she was of each of them. Betty loved to read, loved the Hallmark channel, and until recent time loved to knit and do needlepoint and cross stitch. She enjoyed traveling, cruises and going out to eat with friends and family. Betty was also happy to be home with her cat, Maggie who brought great joy to her life.
Betty was an extremely brave woman who faced her recent illness with dignity, grace and determination. She was never shy about speaking out and giving her opinions. She was independent and liked doing things for herself. Betty was employed and retired from the Vermont Transit Company of Burlington, Vermont.
Betty is survived by her brother, Robert Bouchard and her sister in law, Lynn. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews and their children as follows: Keely and Tom Power and their children Maeve, Max and Marleigh. Katie and Paul Leclerc and their children Lauren and Ryan, Kyle and Monica Bouchard and their children Willow and Levi. Sarah Alexander and her children Emma, Lucy, and Vera. Steven Morin. Jennifer and Phil Cyr and their son Devon. Vicki Metevier and her children, Lindsey, Mindy and Chris (Crystal and Colin). Betty also leaves many cousins and extended family members. Betty had many friends and special love and gratitude goes to Bruce and Barbara Scamman, Ed and Brenda Ruel, and Gail Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest donations in Bettys name to the American Cancer Society
Or "APlaceForGraceRescue.com
"
A special thank you to Homestead Senior Living in St. Albans and Franklin County Home Health Agency for all their love and care of Betty.
A Graveside Service will take place at 11:45 am on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery on upper Weaver Street, Winooski. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.