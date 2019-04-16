|
|
Elizabeth D. Dunkling
Jericho - Elizabeth D. Dunkling 96 passed away April 5, 2019. Elizabeth (Bette) was the daughter of Paul and Madeleine (Gaffield) Dimick of Bradford, Vt. She was a graduate of Bradford Academy, The University Of New Hampshire and did further studies at Columbia Teacher's College. She spent many years in the teaching profession. Bette married Elwood (Mike) Dunkling who predeceased her as well as a son Hale Dunkling, sister Carolyn Dunkling and brother Clement Dimick. Many years later she reconnected with and married her high school sweetheart Gerald L. Smith of Durham, NH who predeceased her 7 days earlier. Bette is survived by a daughter Greer Hayes, son-in-law Gary Hayes, two grandchildren Ashley and Brian Macomber, sister-in-law Betty Dimick, brother-in-law Delton Dunkling, several nieces, nephews, cousins and The Smith Family all of whom Bette loved dearly and was grateful she was able to spend the last few years with Gerry due to their help, love and kindness. Bette was a longtime member of the Jericho Congregational Church and a member of the church choir for about 50 years. A memorial service will be held at the Jericho Congregational Church on June 1st at 1pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse or the .
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 16, 2019