|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Dawson
- - We invite family and friends to the Hinesburg Village Cemetery on Saturday, June 8th at 11am
for a graveside service for our dearly departed "Mimi"; Wife, Mom, Grandma, Aunt, and friend, Betty Dawson.
She will be laid to rest next to her loving husband, Dale, so they may have eternal peace together.
Please join us after the ceremony at her son's home in Williston for a luncheon and time to reflect and remember.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from June 4 to June 6, 2019