Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephens's Episcopal Church
3 Main Street
Middlebury, VT
Elizabeth E. Allison

Elizabeth E. Allison

Vergennes - Elizabeth E. Allison, 89, of Vergennes, VT died peacefully on May 18, 2019 at McClure Miller Respite House, following a short illness, with family and friends supporting her. The celebration of her life will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Stephens's Episcopal Church, 3 Main Street, Middlebury, VT. Light refreshments to follow in the parish hall. Interment will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Elizabeth's memory to McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy, Colchester, VT 05446 or to an animal rescue program of your choice. For a complete obituary and to leave on-line condolences, please visit corbinandpalmer.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 22, 2019
